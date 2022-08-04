Political rival held for ‘threatening’ Haryana sports minister

One person has been arrested for allegedly threatening Haryana minister of state for sports and youth affairs Sandeep Singh.

This was stated by his brother Vikram Singh in a police complaint filed at Pehowa police station of Kurukshetra district.

In the complaint, Vikram alleged that his brother Sandeep Singh has received a WhatsApp message. He alleged that Singh’s political rival Harkirat Sandhu of Gumthala Garhu was behind this threat and demanded action against him.

Kurukshetra superintendent of police Surinder Singh Bhoria said the FIR has been registered under Section 506 of the IPC and Section 67 of the IT Act.

He said the accused has been arrested and the police investigation is on.