IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Politics behind I-T raids at Meham MLA’s houses, offices
Balraj Kundu, 50, a BJP rebel and first-term independent MLA, is known for deep pockets. He is into the business of roads and construction in West Bengal and one of the richest legislators of Haryana. His declared wealth according to his 2019 poll affidavit is <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>141 crore. (HT Photo)
Balraj Kundu, 50, a BJP rebel and first-term independent MLA, is known for deep pockets. He is into the business of roads and construction in West Bengal and one of the richest legislators of Haryana. His declared wealth according to his 2019 poll affidavit is 141 crore. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Politics behind I-T raids at Meham MLA’s houses, offices

The MLA, a critic of Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, has been pumping his resources to support the farmers’ agitation that has already pushed the BJP in the state on the back foot.
READ FULL STORY
By Pawan Sharma and Sunil Rahar
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 04:10 PM IST

Even as the income tax (I-T) teams were busy digging out clues about hidden wealth or financial irregularities of firebrand Meham MLA Balraj Kundu and his associates, the I-T raids have given a new momentum and direction to political activity in Haryana.

Kundu, 50, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rebel and first-term independent MLA, has been a thorn in the flesh of the BJP. Whether inside Vidhan Sabha during assembly sessions or outside, Kundu, known for deep pockets, has carefully crafted his image as that of an honest politician involved in philanthropic activities.

Kundu, who is into the business of roads and building construction spread in West Bengal, is one of the richest legislators of Haryana. His declared wealth as per his 2019 assembly poll affidavit is 141 crore.

Political watchers in the region say that Thursday’s I-T raids conducted at over 30 premises of Kundu and his relatives in Rohtak, Gurugram, and Hansi (Hisar) by a team of nearly 100 officials were clearly aimed at digging out anomalies, if any, from the records I-T teams seized during the day-long search.

“This material evidence generated from the I-T raids will help his opponents to retaliate and dent Kundu’s self-created clean image. Clearly, the I-T raids are aimed at taming Kundu,” a veteran political observer said.

And the raids have been conducted when the MLA, a known critic of Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, has been openly pumping his resources to support the current farmers’ agitation that has already pushed the BJP in Haryana on the back foot.

Also, the I-T raids are set to give more fire power to the principal opposition party the Congress ahead of what is likely to be a stormy Budget session beginning on March 5 in which, Congress will move a no-confidence motion against the ruling BJP-JJP coalition government.

In the 90-member House, the party position is: BJP 40, JJP 10, Congress 30, independents seven, HLP one and two seats (Ellenabad and Kalka) vacant. The BJP-JJP government, hence, is comfortably placed even if there is a floor test.

After BJP retained power in the October 2019 assembly polls with the help of 10 JJP MLAs, Kundu was one of the independent MLAs who supported the government.

But his animosity with former BJP minister Manish Grover, who had to bite the dust in the assembly polls, was at the root of hostilities between Kundu and CM Khattar.

The Meham MLA, in the last Budget session, was pressing for an independent probe into the alleged corruption by Grover.

But Khattar gave clean-chit to Grover. Since then, Kundu has been pointing accusing fingers at Khattar’s clean image for having shielded Grover.

TIMING OF RAIDS BEING QUESTIONED

A lament commonly aired Thursday was about the timing of the I-T raids.

According to Dadri independent MLA, Sombir Sangwan, if the raids at Kundu’s premises were in retaliation to the Meham MLA raising farmers’ voices in that case “it is a painful move.”

“If the I-T department has found some irregularities in the business activities of Kundu, they can investigate,” he added.

Former education minister and Jhajjar MLA Geeta Bhukkal (Congress) said the I-T raids were in line with the BJP government’s policy of browbeating rivals who raise their voice against them.

“The BJP government has been doing everything to throttle the voice of public and the Opposition,” she alleged.

Endorsing these views, Anant Ram, a Bhiwani-based political observer, said the public perception about the raids at Kundu’s premises is that it’s the result of “political vendetta.”

“Kundu,” he said, “withdrew support to the government after the CM did not accept his demand to hold probe against Grover.”

“He is a businessman. These raids, it appears, may only help Kundu politically,” Ram said.

Rohtak-based political analyst Satish Tyagi linked the raids with “political vendetta”.

“The raids at two dozen places cannot be a routine exercise. Sadly, it has become a norm in our country to conduct raids at Opposition leaders’ premises. These raids will only prompt Kundu to hit out at the Haryana CM,” Tyagi said even as Kundu, who was at his Gurugram house, kept mum.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Balraj Kundu, 50, a BJP rebel and first-term independent MLA, is known for deep pockets. He is into the business of roads and construction in West Bengal and one of the richest legislators of Haryana. His declared wealth according to his 2019 poll affidavit is <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>141 crore. (HT Photo)
Balraj Kundu, 50, a BJP rebel and first-term independent MLA, is known for deep pockets. He is into the business of roads and construction in West Bengal and one of the richest legislators of Haryana. His declared wealth according to his 2019 poll affidavit is 141 crore. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Politics behind I-T raids at Meham MLA’s houses, offices

By Pawan Sharma and Sunil Rahar
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 04:10 PM IST
The MLA, a critic of Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, has been pumping his resources to support the farmers’ agitation that has already pushed the BJP in the state on the back foot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur trying to clear the way for governor Bandara Dattatreya’s car after Congress legislators blocked his exit from the Himachal Pradesh assembly in Shimla on Friday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur trying to clear the way for governor Bandara Dattatreya’s car after Congress legislators blocked his exit from the Himachal Pradesh assembly in Shimla on Friday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)
chandigarh news

HP assembly session off to stormy start, 5 Cong MLAs suspended

By Gaurav Bisht
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 03:53 PM IST
Leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri among the five Congress members suspended for the entire budget session after gherao of governor
READ FULL STORY
Close
A protest against the arrest of labour activist Nodeep Kaur at Hall Gate in Amritsar, Punjab, on February 15. (Sameer Sehgal/HT Photo)
A protest against the arrest of labour activist Nodeep Kaur at Hall Gate in Amritsar, Punjab, on February 15. (Sameer Sehgal/HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Punjab and Haryana high court grants bail to labour activist Nodeep Kaur

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 03:24 PM IST
She was arrested on January 12 for allegedly inciting workers during a protest that led to a clash with the police, leaving seven personnel injured
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sikander, who had undergone a renal transplant in 2016, passed away at 11.55 am at Fortis Hospital, Mohali, on Wednesday. (ht photo)
Sikander, who had undergone a renal transplant in 2016, passed away at 11.55 am at Fortis Hospital, Mohali, on Wednesday. (ht photo)
chandigarh news

Sardool Sikandar laid to rest at ancestral village

By HT Correspondent, Fatehgarh Sahib
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 01:17 AM IST
Noted Punjabi singer-actor Sardool Sikandar (60) was laid to rest at his native Kheri Naudh Singh village in Fatehgarh Sahib on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Workers readying a topiary for the 49th Rose Festival in Chandigarh on a sunny Thursday afternoon. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Workers readying a topiary for the 49th Rose Festival in Chandigarh on a sunny Thursday afternoon. (Keshav Singh/HT)
chandigarh news

Chandigarh records hottest February day in 15 years, rain relief likely today

By Rajanbir Singh, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:54 AM IST
The last warmest day in the month was recorded on February 23 in 2006, when the temperature had gone up to 32°C
READ FULL STORY
Close
The commission suggested that the pre-board and final board examinations for classes 10 and 12 may be conducted in classrooms with strict compliance of standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the ministry of health and family welfare . (ht file)
The commission suggested that the pre-board and final board examinations for classes 10 and 12 may be conducted in classrooms with strict compliance of standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the ministry of health and family welfare . (ht file)
chandigarh news

Child rights panel recommends online exams for nursery to Class 8 students

By Deepa Sharma Sood
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:54 AM IST
Since Covid cases are again showing a slight surge in Punjab, the commission received phone calls and email from parents and students, requesting online exams
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shamsher Singh ‘Shera’ and his two aides in Police custody in Amritsar on Thursday. (ht photo)
Shamsher Singh ‘Shera’ and his two aides in Police custody in Amritsar on Thursday. (ht photo)
chandigarh news

History-sheeter Shera, two aides held with heroin, guns in Amritsar

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:48 AM IST
Shera was allegedly involved in heroin and weapon smuggling and facing nine criminal cases across Punjab
READ FULL STORY
Close
Against a target of 24, 516, only 10,564 health workers have been immunised in Chandigarh since January 16. (HT File Photo)
Against a target of 24, 516, only 10,564 health workers have been immunised in Chandigarh since January 16. (HT File Photo)
chandigarh news

Health workers’ vaccination wraps up in Chandigarh with 43% coverage

By Amanjeet Singh Salyal, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:48 AM IST
Phase 2 comprising seniors and those over 45 with comorbidities to begin on March 1; frontline workers to be immunised till March 6
READ FULL STORY
Close
JEE Main Day 3: Exam was easier than previous years, say students in Chandigarh
JEE Main Day 3: Exam was easier than previous years, say students in Chandigarh
chandigarh news

JEE Main Day 3: Exam was easier than previous years, say students in Chandigarh

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:41 AM IST
Attendance continued to stay over 90% at centres in Chandigarh; the last exam in the February cycle of the JEE Main will be held on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
After the MC General House had passed a resolution to the effect in 2018, the MC had notified in 2019 a sewerage cess of 30% of the water charges. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
After the MC General House had passed a resolution to the effect in 2018, the MC had notified in 2019 a sewerage cess of 30% of the water charges. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
chandigarh news

Paying 30% cess on hiked water tariff a bane for Chandigarh residents

By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:40 AM IST
The sewerage cess was introduced in June 2019, but with the recent water tariff hike, the real burden of the cess is being felt for the first time
READ FULL STORY
Close
Having remained in political wilderness for all these months, Ashok Tanwar said that the Morcha will be an agent of positive changes and a platform to give voice to the voiceless. (HT FILE)
Having remained in political wilderness for all these months, Ashok Tanwar said that the Morcha will be an agent of positive changes and a platform to give voice to the voiceless. (HT FILE)
chandigarh news

Former MP Tanwar launches Apna Bharat Morcha

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:40 AM IST
Fifteen months after he quit the Congress citing serious internal contradictions and existential crisis in the party, former MP Ashok Tanwar on Thursday launched Apna Bharat Morcha, a socio-political platform
READ FULL STORY
Close
The HC also sought similar details from the district and sessions judges with stages of trials to ensure their speedy disposal. (Getty Images)
The HC also sought similar details from the district and sessions judges with stages of trials to ensure their speedy disposal. (Getty Images)
chandigarh news

HC seeks details of criminal cases against MPs, MLAs from trial courts, govts

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:38 AM IST
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday sought requisite information about criminal cases against MPs and MLAs in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh
READ FULL STORY
Close
Last panchayat polls were held in Haryana in January 2016. (Getty Images)
Last panchayat polls were held in Haryana in January 2016. (Getty Images)
chandigarh news

HC notice to Haryana on plea seeking panchayat polls

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:37 AM IST
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday put the Haryana government on notice on a plea seeking panchayat polls
READ FULL STORY
Close
The HC bench of justice Amol Rattan Singh, while acting on Yuvraj Singh’s plea seeking quashing of the FIR, has sought response by March 26. (HT FILE)
The HC bench of justice Amol Rattan Singh, while acting on Yuvraj Singh’s plea seeking quashing of the FIR, has sought response by March 26. (HT FILE)
chandigarh news

No coercive action against ex-cricketer Yuvraj till further orders: HC to Haryana

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:35 AM IST
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday asked the Haryana Police to not to take any coercive action against former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh in a criminal case registered in Hisar district earlier this month on allegations of making casteist remarks
READ FULL STORY
Close
Haryana home minister Anil Vij had written to additional chief secretary, home, seeking a proposal containing names of IPS officers to be sent to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for consideration as the next DGP. (HT FILE)
Haryana home minister Anil Vij had written to additional chief secretary, home, seeking a proposal containing names of IPS officers to be sent to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for consideration as the next DGP. (HT FILE)
chandigarh news

Row over DGP’s extension: Vij quotes tenure policy orders to defend his stance

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:27 AM IST
Defending his move to seek a new director general of police (DGP), Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Thursday said that incumbent DGP Manoj Yadava was repatriated by the central government for a period of two years as per the tenure policy for IPS on central deputation
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac