Poll interview| BJP will be wiped out in Haryana, says INLD leader Om Prakash Chautala

Age has not weakened former Haryana chief minister and Indian National Lok Dal supremo Om Parkash Chautala’s resolve to ensure the political resurgence of the INLD. At 93, the Jat leader remains a force to reckon with in Haryana. People line up along village paths and touch his feet in respect as he tirelessly campaigns for the party’s candidates from early in the morning until late in the evening. In a free-wheeling interview to Hindustan Times while campaigning for the October 5 assembly elections, Chautala predicted the BJP’s rout and expressed confidence that the INLD would form the next government in Haryana. Edited excerpts: At 93, Indian National Lok Dal supremo Om Parkash Chautala’s remains a force to reckon with in poll-bound Haryana. (HT file photo)

What is your assessment of the BJP government’s performance in Haryana and at the Centre?

The Haryana government has removed eligible aged and infirm people from the ambit of social security pensions on one pretext or another. Their one-point agenda is to loot and scoot. The policies have been crafted by the Union government in such a way that the entire money flows towards the coffers of a handful of industrialists, and then the BJP takes back the money from them. Meanwhile, people are being burdened with debt. Why is the state and the entire nation in debt?

When you were chief minister, you too must have taken loans. Why blame the rival party government for the ballooning debt?

When I left, Haryana was a revenue-surplus state with no debt burden. Ask anyone. Our country was known for helping poor countries financially. Today, we are under mind-boggling debt running into lakhs of crores. Why? Who is responsible?

At this age, you’re campaigning from morning till evening. What is the secret of this ‘josh (enthusiasm)’?

There’s only one secret – the legacy of my father, the late Chaudhry Devi Lal, who helped the poor in every possible manner. His blood flows in our veins. When I see the plight of my countrymen, I feel pained. Therefore, without thinking about my body, I keep struggling for the welfare of the people. There has been a change because of our untiring efforts and struggles. The INLD is going to form the next government in Haryana.

How many seats will the INLD-BSP combine win?

I cannot predict the number of seats, but I can say with certainty that the current state government will be wiped out (maujada sarkaar ka khatma ho jayega). In Haryana, the INLD-BSP coalition will give a strong government.

People say there is a Congress wave in Haryana. What makes you confident about the INLD’s prospects?

The Congress is plagued by infighting. There is no question of it making a comeback. When the Congress was in power, then chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda resorted to corruption, grabbing and selling land. People remember that. I believe that before the polls, Hooda will have to go to jail. No power on this earth can save him from going to jail. The court rulings are already out; how long will he save himself?

In case of a fractured mandate, with which party will the INLD-BSP coalition stitch a post-poll alliance?

Today’s circumstances testify to the fact that we will not require the support of any party. We are going to form the government on our own. The INLD-BSP will form the government. Every citizen in this country is fed up with the misgovernance at the Centre and in the state. No section is supporting them.

What governance reforms will you introduce if your party is voted to power?

There is no question of if. We will form the government for sure. Our focus will be on fulfilling basic needs. Our country is an agrarian nation. The economy of the country is driven by farmers. If the farmers are prosperous, the country is prosperous. This is why our primary target will be to fulfil basic needs. ‘Kisaan khush haal hai to desh mala mal hai’.

Which decisions do you cherish from your time as chief minister? What would you like to do now that you couldn’t do earlier?

Under our “Sarkar Aapke Dwar” programme, we visited every village, asked people about their needs, and took on-the-spot decisions. We took pro-people decisions on issues even when there was no demand for it. One such decision was ensuring paths leading to crematoriums were paved and walls were built around Muslim burial places to protect them from wild animals. People remember that only during the INLD government were basic needs taken care of.

A large number of BJP and Congress candidates in the fray were once INLD MLAs, MPs, or leading workers. Why couldn’t the INLD not stop the exodus?

Selfish people tend to stray for selfish purposes. You will agree with me that those who left the INLD to enjoy the power of other parties like the BJP are now facing humiliation. They are repenting. Even their senior office-bearers are pushed off the stage.

Your are signalling towards the JJP. What’s the future of the JJP?

Nothing is left of the JJP. There is no future for JJP. It is finished. There is no discussion about it. It will be discussed until this election, after which people will bury it forever.

What are the chances of the JJP’s ‘ghar wapsi’ (return)?

Jo swarthi kisam ke log hote hain woh swarth ki purti ke liye hamaare sath gaddari kar ke chale gaye, ab hum unko kisi bhi keemat par dubara shamil nahin karenge. (Those selfish people who betrayed us for their selfish purposes will not be re-inducted into the party at any cost.)

You have had good relations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. What are the qualities of Modi that you admire?

Modi ko apni khoobion se nahin, doosri rajnitik partion ki naakamiyon ka labh mila hai. (Modi hasn’t succeeded because of his own qualities, but due to the shortcomings of other political parties).

You have been blessed with four grandsons. All are equal for a grandfather, but who is the politically smartest among them?

Sabhyata aur sanskriti (etiquettes and tradition) guide everyone born in Chaudhry Devi Lal’s clan. Hamara kisi se dwesh nahin hai (We bear no ill-will towards anyone). Those who betrayed us for their selfish gains and left the INLD now want to return, but we have scrutinised everyone in the past five years.

What’s your message to future generations of Haryana?

My only appeal to the people is to ensure the end of this misgovernance and to support a party that aligns with the country’s civilisation and culture and can secure the nation’s bright future. Undoubtedly, they will join and support us. The youth know very well what we have done in the past.

Abhay Chautala had resigned from the assembly on the issue of the three farm laws. Are farmers supporting the INLD?

It was a bold step that Abhay had taken. Did anyone else resign in support of the farmers? As result of his resignation, the farmers’ movement got a fillip. Abhay’s resignation contributed in forcing the Union government to take back the three black laws, as they realised the adverse impact of these laws.