Poll outcome suggests strong undercurrent against BJP: Rathore

After bagging Solan and Palampur municipal corporations, Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore said the poll outcome was a referendum for the policies of the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government.

In a scathing attack on the BJP, Rathore said despite being in power, BJP was only able to win one of the four MCs with full majority, which suggests that there is a strong undercurrent against the ruling party.

Saying that the victories in Palmapur and Solan will energise the party cadre, Rathore dedicated the victory in the MC polls to the party workers

“BJP only won the Mandi MC where the CM had to campaign from door-to-door, making it a prestige issue. BJP resorted to pressuring and influencing voters by misusing the administration and government machinery. In Dharamshala, the BJP did not get a clear majority despite blatant misuse of power,” he said.

He said Congress gave such a tough competition to the BJP during the election campaign that it had to rope in the entire Cabinet and even the national leaders.

“After the Panchayati Raj Elections I had openly challenged the CM to conduct these elections on party symbols, which the CM has also acknowledged and with the dedicated efforts of our party workers we won more seats than BJP in MC elections and the majority in two MCs,” Rathore had said.

“The BJP termed these elections as a semi final to 2022 Vidhan Sabha Elections and the results show that people have lost faith in the saffron regime, he said adding that victory has boosted the party cadre and will help it in the upcoming byelections to Mandi Lok Sabha and Fatehpur Vidhan Sabha.

Rathore said that Congress will progress further under the leadership and guidance of Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Rajeev Shukla and with the able guidance of former CM Virbhadra Singh, Congress will also win the 2022 Vidhan Sabha elections .

Rathore said of the 64 wards he himself had visited 45 wards organised more than 50 Nukkar Sabha’s and established eoordination with all the senior leaders.