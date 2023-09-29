: A day after National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah and other opposition leaders said that the Bharatiya Janata Party is afraid of holding elections in Jammu and Kashmir, BJP national general secretary, J&K, Tarun Chug said that elections in the Union Territory will be held on time.

Polls in J&K will be held on time: Chug

The term of municipal council, committees, corporations and panchayats ends next month and polls are scheduled for the month of October and November.

Chug said that announcement of the election dates is the duty of the Election Commission of India. After completion of every formality, they will hold and announce dates of polls.

“I request three families, Mufti, Gandhi and Abdullah’s why they didn’t hold delimitation for three decades in J&K. Now delimitation process has been completed, voter lists are being framed and revised, so the Election Commission of India will announce dates for the polls,” he said.

He said that BJP is ready for polls whenever dates will be announced. “I am astonished that the political parties that boycotted panchayat and block development council polls and got benefits from the calls to boycott polls are now giving lectures on democracy and elections,” Chug, who is also BJP’s J&K incharge, said.

On Thursday Former J&K chief minister and NC vice president Omar Abdullah had said that BJP leadership from day one is not in a mood for holding elections in the Union Territory.

“They (BJP leaders) are aware that people are not with them, not only in Kashmir but also in Jammu. They will only hold parliament elections which they can’t avoid, otherwise they are not interested in holding any elections in J&K,” Abdullah told reporters in Srinagar.

