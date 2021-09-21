Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Poonch: 4 employees suspended for embezzlement

Irregularities, misappropriation and embezzlement were detected at five construction works in halqa panchayat Gursai Moori of Mendhar block in Poonch district
By HT Correspondent, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 03:51 AM IST
According to an order passed by assistant commissioner, development, Poonch, an inquiry committee has also been constituted to look into the allegations against the suspended four employees. (Image for representational purpose)

The district administration on Monday placed four officials under suspension in connection with alleged misappropriation and embezzlement in five construction projects in Gursai Moori of Mendhar block in Poonch district.

According to an order passed by assistant commissioner, development, Poonch, an inquiry committee has also been constituted to look into the allegations.

“As reported by Mendhar block development officer, prima facie irregularities, misappropriation and embezzlement were detected at five construction works in halqa panchayat Gursai Moori,” read and order issued by the official.

The construction works included a drain at Chatala, Tractor Road at Kalwala to higher secondary school, footpath at Kainwala , tile work from main road to Chatala and work at a graveyard at Chatala.

“Consequent to the preliminary inquiry, four officials were found suspicious and doubtful in the irregularities/misappropriation and embezzlement occurred there,” reads the order.

The officials suspended are Karamat Hussain Shah, the then panchayat secretary, Mendhar (presently working at Mankote block), Javid Iqbal (panchayat secretary, who is already under suspension), Shabana Jaffari (GRS Mendhar block) and Shajahat Ali Shah (the then technical assistant at Mendhar block).

They have been attached with the assistant commissioner, development, office till further orders.

