Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Poor upkeep of roundabout in Chandigarh: Firm’s contract scrapped
chandigarh news

Poor upkeep of roundabout in Chandigarh: Firm’s contract scrapped

Chandigarh MC commissioner Anindita Mitra on Wednesday ordered cancellation of agreement for the maintenance of the Sector 31/32-46/47 roundabout in Chandigarh
The MC commissioner has also ordered the superintending engineer, horticulture, MC, to submit a report on the upkeep of all 30 roundabouts in Chandigarh, with pictorial evidence and maintenance records.
Published on Apr 07, 2022 01:15 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Cracking the whip against poor maintenance of roundabouts throughout the city, MC commissioner Anindita Mitra on Wednesday ordered cancellation of agreement for the maintenance of the Sector 31/32-46/47 roundabout.

The contract was allotted to M/s Meera and Rakesh Sharma, Chandigarh, for two years up to November 11, 2023.

The commissioner further ordered the superintending engineer, horticulture, MC, to submit a report on the upkeep of all 30 roundabouts with pictorial evidence and maintenance records. She said all non-performing agencies will face immediate cancellation of contract.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP