...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Poor waste management: NGT pulls up Sirhind civic body, flags lax recovery of 1.29-cr penalty

In its proceedings on April 24, the NGT took note of an affidavit filed by the Punjab Pollution Control Board, which detailed the imposition of an environmental compensation amounting to ₹1.29 crore on the Sirhind municipal council for violations of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016

Published on: Apr 26, 2026 06:12 am IST
By Hillary Victor, Chandigarh
Advertisement

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) warned of punitive action, including holding officials accountable, over the ongoing solid waste management crisis in Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib district, calling out both gross environmental violations and lax enforcement by civic authorities.

The plea filed by the public action committee (PAC) said continued dumping of untreated municipal waste along the Hansla Nadi (or River Hansla), poses a significant threat to the local ecosystem and public health. (HT)

The plea filed by the public action committee (PAC) said continued dumping of untreated municipal waste along the Hansla Nadi (or River Hansla), poses a significant threat to the local ecosystem and public health.

The Hansla Nadi is a historical drain flowing through Sirhind in the Fatehgarh Sahib district of Punjab and is famously associated with the Thanda Burj (cold tower), where Mata Gujri and the younger Sahibzadas were imprisoned.

In its proceedings on April 24, the NGT took note of an affidavit filed by the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), which detailed the imposition of an environmental compensation amounting to 1.29 crore on the Sirhind municipal council for violations of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016. The penalty includes 1.23 crore for non-compliance between July 2020 and September 2025, along with an additional 6 lakh for continued violations up to December 2025.

The PPCB, in fresh directions to the municipal council, mandated time-bound completion of bio-remediation, strict compliance with plastic and e-waste management norms, and submission of monthly progress reports. Additionally, the civic body has been asked to furnish a 10-lakh bank guarantee to ensure adherence to environmental regulations.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Hillary Victor

Hillary Victor is a Special Correspondent at Chandigarh. He covers Chandigarh administration, municipal corporation and all political parties.

fatehgarh sahib national green tribunal solid waste management
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Poor waste management: NGT pulls up Sirhind civic body, flags lax recovery of 1.29-cr penalty
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Poor waste management: NGT pulls up Sirhind civic body, flags lax recovery of 1.29-cr penalty
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.