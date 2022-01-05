Poor weather at source cities affects 11 flights in Chandigarh

Due to delayed departure from their source cities amid poor weather, eight flights left and arrived late at the Chandigarh International Airport on Tuesday.

Also, three flights to Srinagar – two of Go First and one of IndiGo – were cancelled as the incoming flights could not take off from Srinagar due to bad weather, said the flight operators.

Go First flight (G8-911) from Ahmedabad arrived late by 1.08 hours against the scheduled arrival of 10am. Therefore, its return at 10.55am was also delayed by 1.04 hours.

Air India’s Dharamshala flight (AI-9713) landed 19 minutes late due to bad weather in the hill town. As such, the airline’s AI-9714 flight to Dharamshala also departed late by 1.05 hours at 12.05pm, against scheduled departure of 11am.

Air Vistara flight (UK-657) from Bengaluru also departed late from the source city, delaying its arrival in Chandigarh by 39 minutes. Its return journey was also held up for 38 minutes.

Air India’s flight from Delhi (AI-9831) also arrived late by 16 minutes.

Besides, the airline’s Leh flight (AI-458) took off at 12.46pm after a delay of 2.31 hours. The flight was delayed due to multiple factors, poor visibility being one of them, said the airport authorities.

