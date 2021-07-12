Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Population stabilisation in Punjab: Special camps for family planning to be held
chandigarh news

Population stabilisation in Punjab: Special camps for family planning to be held

Over the next two weeks, special camps will be organised at government health institutions all over the state to provide family planning/sterilisation services
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 12:59 AM IST
Free of cost tubectomy and vasectomy operations will be performed at government institutes. (AP)

Punjab health minister Balbir Sidhu kick started the population stabilisation fortnight in the state on Sunday on the occasion of World Population Day.

He said that Population Day celebrations have been divided into two fortnights this year. Between June 27 and July 10, awareness and mobilisation fortnight was observed.

The primary focus of this was to encourage people to use family planning methods and inform them about contraception.

The second fortnight will focus on population stabilisation. Over the next two weeks, special camps will be organised at government health institutions all over the state to provide family planning/sterilisation services. Free of cost tubectomy and vasectomy operations will also be performed.

Sidhu said that along with population stabilisation through reduction in total fertility rate (TFR), family planning programmes in the state have been re-oriented to promote reproductive health.

