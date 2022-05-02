Portion of Ferozepur Road caves in near Shahenshah Palace in Ludhiana

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on May 02, 2022 02:03 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A portion of Ferozepur Road caved in near Shahenshah Palace on Sunday.

A pedestrian spotted craters forming on a newly laid service lane, and raised the alarm. Municipal corporation (MC) and National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) officials arrived at the spot, and a barricade was installed to divert traffic.

MC superintending engineer Ravinder Garg said the caved-in area had been cordoned off with barricades, and NHAI workers had filled sand in the crater. “Recently, a sewerage line had been shifted to the slip road near Shahenshah Palace. An investigation will be carried out on Monday to ascertain the cause for the cave-in that took place near the newly laid sewerage line.”

MC authorities have not ruled out the possibility that laying underground cables may have caused the road collapse.

Major road cave-in incidents have been reported at Saggu Chowk and near Kaka Marriage Palace Road due to decade-old brick storm sewer lines. The same line was damaged in 2011, claiming a truck driver’s life.

