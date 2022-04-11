Portion of private university’s under-construction building in Mohali collapses, 1 killed, five injured

A supervisor was killed and five workers injured after a portion of an under-construction building of Plaksha University in Sector 101, IT city, Mohali, collapsed around 11pm on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The deceased was identified as Honey Kumar, 27, a machine supervisor at the construction site. The injured labourers are Darshan Singh, Hakum Singh, Awadh, Prem Chand and Dev Lal. They were discharged after treatment.

Investigating officer (IO) Kewal Singh said the incident took place when the labourers were constructing a bridge to connect two blocks of the building. As they were about to lay the concrete mixture, the bridge came crashing down and supervisor who was standing under the bridge got trapped in the debris.

Other mishaps in Mohali (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He was pulled out of the debris after an hour-long operation and rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The IO said inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure have been initiated.

The deceased, who was a resident of Jhanheri village in Mohali, is survived by his wife and one-year-old son.

Mohali sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Harbans Singh is conducting a probe into the incident.

A spokesperson of the varsity in a release stated, “There was an unfortunate incident in an under-construction area on university campus last night. This has resulted in one fatality among the construction workers, along with some injuries. All other workers, students and staff are fine. We express our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased worker and are offering our full support to the family, and to the injured workers. We are co-operating with the law-enforcement agencies in their investigation.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The letter of intent (approval) for setting up Plaksha University on 50 acres in Alfa IT City had been approved last August by the then chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and construction work is on in full swing. Admission process is also underway at the university.