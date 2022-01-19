Posing as cops, 2 men rob Ludhiana trader of 18,000 at gunpoint

Posing as cops, two men robbed a trader of ₹18,000 at gunpoint at the main market in the Sidhwan Bet area on Monday.

The complainant, Dikshay Singla of Rauwal village, runs a grocery shop. He had just parked his pickup auto on the roadside, when a Hyundai i-20 car stopped near him and two men posing as cops sought his identification.

Singla alighted from his vehicle and pulled out his wallet, but before he could take out his Aadhaar Card, the accused snatched his wallet from his hands. They also brandished a pistol and threatened him to keep quiet, before fleeing.

“The wallet contained ₹18,000 cash and some documents. The car used by the accused did not have a number plate,” he said.

Sub-inspector Sukhjinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR has been registered under Sections 379B (theft) of the Indian Penal Cod at the Sidhwan Bet police station. The police are scanning CCTVs to identify the accused.