Posing as cops, seven miscreants commit robbery at dera in Ludhiana’s Raqba village

Impersonating police personnel, a gang of seven miscreants targeted a religious dera in Raqba village of Mullanpur Dakha on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday and fled with cash and four mobile phones.

The Dakha police have registered an FIR against unidentified persons and started investigation. It is for the second time in 23 days that robbery has been committed at a religious place in Ludhiana.

The FIR has been lodged on the statement of Lekh Raj of Mundian Kalan, who is a follower of Dera Bhuri Wale Sant Ashram in Raqba village.

Lekh Raj said he was present in the Dera when the accused, wearing police uniforms, barged in after scaling the compound wall.

The accused claimed that they are cops and had information about presence of weapons in the dera, so they wanted to carry out a search.

Lekh Raj said he found the men suspicious and raised the alarm, following which the latter thrashed him and locked him up in a room.

The accused then ransacked other rooms in the dera and took away four mobile phones and some cash.

The next morning some devotees freed Lekh Raj following which he informed the police.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Hamir Singh, the investigating officer, said a case under Sections 458 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night after preparation for hurt, assault, or wrongful restraint), 380 (burglary), 342 (wrongful confinement), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offense committed in prosecution of common object) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against unidentified accused.

The dera followers are still trying to ascertain how much money was lost in the incident.

Police are going through closed-circuit television cameras installed in the vicinity to identify the accused.

On December 18, 2021, some men posing as cops had targeted a dera in Ranian village of Dehlon and robbed ₹1.65 lakh cash, a mobile phone and two silver bracelets after injuring the dera head and his followers. The Dehlon police had registered an FIR against unidentified accused, but have so far had no headway in the case.