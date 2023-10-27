Posing as friend living abroad, fraudster dupes Kalka man of 2 lakh

A fraudster allegedly duped a Kalka resident of ₹2 lakh by posing as friend staying abroad while claiming to be in distress.

In his complaint, Yogesh Kashyup, who works with a private company, alleged that on March 29, a man called his father’s number on WhatsApp, claiming to be Yogesh’s friend who was staying abroad.

The caller said that he was in a fight at a club in Canada and a person was seriously injured in the altercation. He said he had been detained and asked for financial help. He assured that he would return the amount in triple.

Yogesh had then transferred ₹80,000 into an account provided by the caller.

In another call after the transfer, the accused asked for more money, saying that the injured person had died. Yogesh made another transaction.

On getting suspicious following a third call demanding money, Yogesh called up his friend on the number he had, only to realise that he had been duped.

Acting on the complaint, a case was registered under Sections 384 (extortion), 419 (cheating by impersonation), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at the cyber-crime police station in Sector 12, Panchkula.

Panchkula man loses ₹75k in ATM fraud

A resident of Sector 12 lost ₹74,890 to fraudulent withdrawal after his ATM card was swapped.

In his police complaint, Ashok Kumar Sharma alleged that on July 28, he went to a Punjab National Bank ATM in his sector around 12.45pm to withdraw ₹10,000.

He said that two boys came inside and told him to withdraw the amount in small denominations, prompting him to make two transactions.

He said that after returning home, he received a call from the bank, informing him about ₹74,890 being withdrawn using his debit card. On enquiring from the bank, he found out that the card had been used for shopping in a market in Bihar. He realised that his card had been swapped.

A case was registered under Sections 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 14 police station.

