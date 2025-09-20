Post- heavy rains, 4 long distance trains to resume operations from Jammu, Katra

Following improvement in weather conditions, the northern railways will resume four long distance trains from Jammu and Katra from Sunday and Monday, said officials. Train no 12238 (Jammu Tawi - Varanasi), 12332 (Jammu Tawi - Howrah) and 12356 (Jammu Tawi - Patna) will be resumed from Sunday, while train no 12920 (Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra - Dr. Ambedkar Nagar) will be resumed from Monday. (HT representative)

Due to continuous rains and waterlogging in the Jammu division over the past few days, many trains had to be cancelled and some had to be terminated before their destination. However, Jammu divisional railway manager Vivek Kumar and other officials periodically review various sections to ensure train safety. In this regard, four long distance passenger trains will be resumed from Sunday and Monday.

Train no 12238 (Jammu Tawi - Varanasi), 12332 (Jammu Tawi - Howrah) and 12356 (Jammu Tawi - Patna) will be resumed from Sunday, while train no 12920 (Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra - Dr. Ambedkar Nagar) will be resumed from Monday.

Speaking on the operation of these trains, senior divisional commercial manager, Uchit Singhal, said, “These trains are being re-operated after ensuring the safety and continuity of the railway track.”

“As soon as the technical work on the railway track and railway bridge is completed, the train operations in the division are being gradually normalised. To avoid any inconvenience, passengers are advised to first check the train schedule on the northern railway website or the relevant helpline numbers,” he said.

Meanwhile, a pair of special train between Katra and Banihal was introduced on Friday due to road disruptions on Jammu Srinagar national highway (NH 44). Traffic in the Jammu division has been adversely affected due to damage to NH 44 in recent heavy rains and waterlogging.

“The division had previously operated a special train for passengers between Katra and Sangaldan. However, due to damage caused by heavy rains, road traffic has currently been disrupted. Following the demand of local residents and the state administration, a special train has been started. This train, which started running on Friday will run from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to Banihal for 15 days till October 3,” said Singhal.

The train will depart from Banihal at 11am and arrive at Katra at 1.30 pm. It will stop at Reasi, Bakkal, Dugga, Sawalkot, Sangaldan, Sumber, and Khari stations along the route. Similarly, train no 04687 will run between Katra and Banihal, departing from Katra at 1.45 pm and arriving at Banihal at 1.10 pm. Both trains will have stoppages at the same stations.

“The safety and convenience of passengers is our top priority in the division. With road services suspended in the Banihal and Katra areas, this special train will provide an important alternative to ensure safe and efficient travel for the public,” said Singhal.