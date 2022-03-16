Post poll debacle, Mohali Congress councillors pledge loyalty to party

Amid fears of defection following the change of guard in Punjab, Congress councillors in Mohali held a meeting and pledged their support to former MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu and city mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu.

In the municipal corporation (MC) elections held last year, the Congress had won 37 of the 50 seats in Mohali while the Azad group led by newly elected MLA Kulwant Singh had won 11.

Kulwant, who joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in December last year, went on to win the Mohali assembly seat, giving rise to speculations that some Congress councillors may jump the ship.

Addressing the councillors, former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said that people had given a clear mandate in favour of the AAP and now it is the responsibility of this government to not obstruct the functioning of elected bodies.

He further said that Mohali MC would continue its development work in the city and would seek full cooperation from the newly elected government. He also said that he was ready to extend all possible support to the new government for the benefit of the city.

On the defeat in Mohali, Congress councillors said the party at the state level was responsible. They further said that the voting numbers in Mohali do show any resentment against Balbir Singh Sidhu, and that the entire vote share of the Akali Dal seems to have gone to the AAP candidate.

Deputy mayor Kuljeet Singh Bedi said the show of strength has put an end to rumors that some Congress councillors were leaving the party.