Post-floods, chikungunya cases on rise in Punjab’s Sangrur

Sangrur district has seen a spike in chikungunya cases even as the incidence of dengue, another viral infection transmitted by mosquitoes, is on the decline as compared to the corresponding period last year. (Representational photo)

Data from the district health department up to October 6 shows that since July, 33 chikungunya positive cases have been reported. The department reported no case of chikungunya from July-December last year.

Despite the surge, the total testing for chikungunya remains relatively low, with only 360 samples tested till October 6.

In contrast, the district recorded 22 dengue cases since July, detected from 1,197 samples tested. This is a reasonable decline on an aggregate from the 100 total dengue cases recorded from July-December in 2024.

The symptoms of chikungunya and dengue are similar as both involve high fever and joint pain. District epidemiologist Upasna Bindra said chikungunya was comparatively lower than dengue testing because the cases had emerged unexpectedly. She said joint pain and high-grade fever are typically more in chikungunya but she stated that dengue is more dangerous and can be fatal.

She described the current illness pattern as a fever lasting about two days followed by joint pains of chikungunya. Dengue, in contrast, does not cause as much severe joint pain; its symptoms include high-grade fever, loose stools/diarrhea, vomiting, pain behind the eyes, a reduction in platelet count, and the risk of shock leading to hemorrhages.

Both diseases occur after heavy rain causes stagnant water, allowing larvae to grow.

The health department has ramped up its prevention efforts. Authorities are conducting targeted IEC (information, education, and communication) activities, along with larvicidal spray and fogging operations to control the mosquito population responsible for transmission.

Citizens are being urged to maintain strict anti-larval measures, such as eliminating stagnant water sources around their homes, and to protect themselves from mosquito bites.