Post-matric SC scholarship scam: Verka orders FIR against accused

Punjab social justice, empowerment and minorities minister Raj Kumar Verka has issued directions to register a case against the accused in the post-matric scholarship scam.

In a statement here, Verka said under the leadership of chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, the Punjab government was committed to rooting out corruption and no one involved in the scam will be spared.

Verka said around 100 colleges were involved in this case and recovery of more than ₹100 crore was pending against them. The matter had been discussed by the Cabinet and the opinion of the advocate general had also been received in this regard.

He said as per Supreme Court directions, a case was to be registered if recovery was more than ₹50 lakh. In this context, orders had been issued to register an FIR against those who cheated the students.

Notably, five officials have already been chargesheeted on the directions of Verka. These include deputy director Parminder Singh Gill, deputy controller finance and administration Charanjit Singh, section officer Mukesh Bhatia, superintendent Rajinder Chopra and senior assistant Rakesh Arora.

Verka said he will ensure fair and transparent action in the case. “Strict action is being taken against the colleges that misappropriated scholarship funds and failed to repay the outstanding amount. Any injustice to minorities will not be tolerated. The government is committed to extending the benefits of social welfare schemes to the beneficiaries,” he said.