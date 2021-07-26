Post-matric scholarship: SC panel directs Punjab to submit report

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has directed the Punjab chief secretary to submit a fact-finding report in a complaint of non-disbursement of post-matric scholarship to a charitable institute.

In a complaint registered with the NCSC this month, principal of Tapacharya Hem Kunwar Rasik Lal Dhariwal Jain Girls College at Raman Mandi town of Bathinda district Gagandeep Kaur charged the state government with non-release of ₹17 lakh since the 2013-14 academic session.

Kaur said the audit team of the state education department wrongly calculated the post-matric dues for the period of 2013-2016.

“After detecting the anomaly, the college management approached the higher education authorities. A review report confirms the audit shortcoming of calculating the fee. The social justice and empowerment department is not releasing funds saying audit reviews are not accepted. We are running a charitable institute where students from rural areas of Bathinda and adjoining Sirsa district are enrolled. Our financial position has crippled due to delayed payments,” she said.

The NCSC has asked the chief secretary to probe the matter and file a reply within 15 days.