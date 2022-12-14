Post-matric scholarship to come up for discussion at Panjab University syndicate meeting

The Panjab University syndicate will review implementation of the post-matric scholarship (PMS) Scheme at the university at its next meeting on December 19.

PU has been facing a number of issues pertaining to the scheme, including delay in release of the grant by the government. Punjab currently owes PU over ₹20 crore against students admitted under the scheme at the varsity’s campus, constituent colleges and regional centres.

After holding several meetings in August, a PU panel recommended, “The implementation of PMS Scheme, which is a centrally sponsored scheme, needs to be reviewed thoroughly by the competent body (syndicate) in light of guidelines of the Centre. Necessary action will be taken accordingly.”

In the recent past, Schedule Caste students have been facing problems in getting their detailed marks certificates (DMCs) due to the delay in payment of grants. The varsity has also maintained that examination fees are not being paid by affiliated colleges for students admitted under the scheme on the plea that due grant or credit to students concerned has not been released by the government. “Around ₹8.7 crore (which includes late fee of ₹4.63 crore) is yet to be paid by various colleges on this account,” the syndicate agenda papers stated.

As per principals of affiliated colleges, the Punjab government has taken an undertaking from all constituent colleges through its nodal officer it will be responsible only for its own 40% share.The principals expressed concern over the ambiguity regarding receiving the 100% scholarship grants.

The issues faced by the varsity also includes that under DBT Scheme, (started from 2018-19), the scholarship amount is being directly credited to bank accounts of respective students and the college principal/authority is not given any intimation about the transfer or release. Because of this, the university is facing difficulty in collecting the due fee from the students, even in those cases where the scholarship amount has already been credited.

The syndicate will take up 12 agenda items for consideration at its next meeting, besides items for information and ratification.

What is PMS Scheme?

The objective of the PMS scheme is to appreciably increase the gross enrolment ratio of SC students at higher education institutes, with a focus on those from the poorest households, by providing financial assistance at post-matriculation or post-secondary stage to enable them to complete their education.

The scholarships are given to the students whose parents or guardians’ income from all sources does not exceed ₹2.5 lakh during the last financial year.

Issues faced by PU

Delay in release of grants to the tune of ₹20 crore by the Punjab govt

Non-payment of exam fees by affiliated colleges

Under DBT Scheme, the scholarship amount is being directly credited to bank accounts of respective students, without informing authorities.

PU student body protests over discontinuation of MANF

Members of Students For Society (SFS) held a protest at Panjab University’s Student Centre (Stu-C) on Tuesday against the central government’s decision to discontinue the Maulana Azad National Fellowship (MANF).

MANF was provided to researchers from minority communities selected by the University Grants Commission. The students also protested against the discontinuation of pre-matric scholarship by the government.

The protesting students and research scholars raised slogans against the government’s decision and they also burnt an effigy of the Modi government.

SFS in its statement said that this policy has been discontinued on the false pretext that its overlaps with many other scholarships. “But, this is not the case, as only one scheme can be availed at a time,” SFS said.

