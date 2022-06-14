Power demand crosses 12,000 MW in Punjab on first day of conventional paddy sowing

The power demand in Punjab crossed 12,000 MW on the first day of paddy sowing by conventional puddling method, with power minister Harbhajan Singh on Tuesday claiming that eight-hour power supply was ensured to areas that started the transplantation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Paddy sowing by the conventional method that involved transplantation of rice saplings in puddled fields began in Punjab on Tuesday. In the first phase, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Nawanshahr, Kapurthala, Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Taran Tarn, Rupnagar and SAS Nagar started the paddy sowing.

Remaining areas of Bathinda, Barnala, Faridkot, Muktsar, Patiala, Sangrur, Barnala, Malerkotla, Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib, Ferozepur, Mansa, Moga and Fazilka will begin the transplantation from June 17.

The minister claimed that Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) met the maximum demand of 12,008 MW on day one of paddy sowing season, ensuring eight-hour power supply to the areas that began the transplantation.

He said that eight-hour daily regular supply is already being given in border areas beyond the border fence since June 10. The maximum demand of 11,485 MW was met on June 13 as compared to 10,669 MW witnessed on the same day last year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Unprecedented demand of power is being witnessed due to increase in temperature,” he said, adding that during April and May this year, PSPCL has supplied 33% and 36% more power than the corresponding months of 2021, respectively.

The minister said this extraordinary power demand continues unabated in the month of June.

“No power cut is being imposed on any category of consumer and supply to agriculture pump sets is being given as per schedule,” he claimed.