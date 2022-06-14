Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Power demand crosses 12,000 MW in Punjab on first day of conventional paddy sowing
chandigarh news

Power demand crosses 12,000 MW in Punjab on first day of conventional paddy sowing

Punjab power minister Harbhajan Singh claimed that PSPCL met the maximum demand of 12,008 MW on day one of paddy sowing with conventional method
Power demand crosses 12,000 MW in Punjab on first day of conventional paddy sowing (HT Photo)
Published on Jun 14, 2022 08:27 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The power demand in Punjab crossed 12,000 MW on the first day of paddy sowing by conventional puddling method, with power minister Harbhajan Singh on Tuesday claiming that eight-hour power supply was ensured to areas that started the transplantation.

Paddy sowing by the conventional method that involved transplantation of rice saplings in puddled fields began in Punjab on Tuesday. In the first phase, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Nawanshahr, Kapurthala, Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Taran Tarn, Rupnagar and SAS Nagar started the paddy sowing.

Remaining areas of Bathinda, Barnala, Faridkot, Muktsar, Patiala, Sangrur, Barnala, Malerkotla, Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib, Ferozepur, Mansa, Moga and Fazilka will begin the transplantation from June 17.

The minister claimed that Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) met the maximum demand of 12,008 MW on day one of paddy sowing season, ensuring eight-hour power supply to the areas that began the transplantation.

He said that eight-hour daily regular supply is already being given in border areas beyond the border fence since June 10. The maximum demand of 11,485 MW was met on June 13 as compared to 10,669 MW witnessed on the same day last year.

RELATED STORIES

“Unprecedented demand of power is being witnessed due to increase in temperature,” he said, adding that during April and May this year, PSPCL has supplied 33% and 36% more power than the corresponding months of 2021, respectively.

The minister said this extraordinary power demand continues unabated in the month of June.

“No power cut is being imposed on any category of consumer and supply to agriculture pump sets is being given as per schedule,” he claimed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP