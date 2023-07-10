Flood alert in Punjab: Water bodies cross danger mark in Ropar, Patiala

BOX: Power demand nosedives to 6,000 MW

Patiala (Urban) AAP MLA Ajit Pal Singh Kohli wades through a waterlogged street during the inspection of rain-affected areas near Badi Nadi, in Patiala on Sunday. (ANI)

The heavy rain brings a respite to the power corporation, as it has witnessed almost 50% decrease in electricity load. The power demand nosedived to almost 6,000 MW from 15,000 MW, which was recorded earlier this month. Widespread rain has also facilitated irrigation of paddy. Due to this, PSPCL has shut down two plants to conserve coal.

Normal life was thrown out of gear following heavy rain in the region on Sunday. Rupnagar, Patiala and Fatehgarh Sahib received heavy rainfall for the second consecutive day.

Following rain, level of various water bodies increased to dangerous mark and the district authorities in Rupnagar and Patiala also ordered evacuation of people from some low-lying areas, besides directing officials to keep tab on the emerging situation.

Rivers and rivulets in Rupnagar saw heavy flow of water, causing waterlogging in the entire district. DC Preeti Yadav reviewed the situation and ordered evacuation of all those who are living near to rivers in low-lying areas. She also ordered closure of schools on Monday. She said as a precautionary measure, the railways has also suspended some rail services.

Similarly, in view of heavy flow of water in Ghaggar and Badi Nadi, Patiala DC Sakhsi Sawhney ordered evacuation of people from Aria Majra village. She said though water has increased in Ghaggar and Badi Nadi, there is no need for panic. She said she has ordered shifting of a limited number of people to safer place for the safety purpose and the overall situation is under control.

Health minister Dr Balbir Singh also visited the area and directed officials to remain on toes to tackle any situation.

Meanwhile, due to heavy rain, the sewerage system remained chocked and led to massive waterlogging in city areas, causing damage to property of people. Flood-like situation was witnessed in most parts of Patiala as rainwater entered houses of people in the old city area. Many people also complained of damage to electronic appliances due to flooding. Patiala MLA Ajit Pal Singh Kohli accompanied MC officials in field to clear clogging to ensure smooth flow of water.