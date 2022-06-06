Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Power engineers body backs Haryana’s stand on BBMB
chandigarh news

Power engineers body backs Haryana’s stand on BBMB

The All India Power Engineers’ Federation said since 1967, the member power has been from Punjab and member irrigation from Haryana and this arrangement is logical as these two states are the biggest shareholders in BBMB
The All India Power Engineers’ Federation (AIPEF) on Sunday backed Haryana government’s demand that the Centre should repeal new rules regarding appointment of whole time members in Bhakra Beas Management Board. (Image for representational purpose)
Published on Jun 06, 2022 04:13 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The All India Power Engineers’ Federation (AIPEF) on Sunday backed Haryana government’s demand that the Centre should repeal new rules regarding appointment of whole time members in Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB).

In a statement, AIPEF said since 1967, the member power has been from Punjab and member irrigation from Haryana and this arrangement is logical as these two states are the biggest shareholders in BBMB, bearing the maximum expenses.

“These partner states have the right to manage the assets and this right cannot be snatched away and given to outsiders,” AIPEF spokesperson VK Gupta said, adding that Haryana has urged the central government to repeal the new laws for the appointment of member irrigation in BBMB at the earliest.

The member irrigation is the permanent representative of the state and instrumental in addressing the needs and issues, especially due to fluctuation in availability of water in the catchment areas.

RELATED STORIES

“The selection of these posts on a pan-India basis would be a major loss of control and feeling of deprivation in the state as they will not have any say in the running of day to day affairs in BBMB,” said the AIPEF, pointing out that BBMB projects are owned , managed and financed by the partner states, and entrusting the portfolio of irrigation and power outside the states defies all logic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP