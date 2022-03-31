Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Power gets dearer in Himachal by 20 paise/unit
chandigarh news

Power gets dearer in Himachal by 20 paise/unit

Himachal Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (HIPERC) has on Wednesday issued a new power tariff for the current fiscal making an increase of 20 paise per unit
The new power rates in Himachal for the current fiscal with an increase of 20 paise per unit will be applicable from April 1. There will be no burden on domestic consumers. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Mar 31, 2022 03:12 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

The Himachal Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (HIPERC) has on Wednesday issued a new electricity tariff for the current fiscal making an increase of 20 paise per unit.

However, the consumer will not pay the increased bill rather they will pay the subsidy for the increased tariff.

New electricity rates will be applicable from April 1. There will be no burden on domestic consumers. On the other hand, keeping in view the services rendered by the defence forces in the state, the defence establishments within the state will be charged at domestic rates. Earlier, the duty was charged at wholesale rates. At the same time, commercial establishments operating in the Defense Cantonment Area will be charged at commercial rates

In the wake of services being rendered by defence forces in difficult conditions, all defence establishments within the state shall be charged at domestic rates against bulk supply rates being charged earlier. Commercial establishment within the defence cantonment shall be charged at commercial rates, said secretary, HIPERC, Chhavi Nanta.

RELATED STORIES

The government has made a provision of 500 crore towards the subsidy for electricity consumption by domestic and agriculture consumers in the state and has also committed to providing additional subsidies to neutralise the effect of an increase in tariff 20 paise per unit across all categories. That total electricity subsidy provided by the government would be more than 750 crore.

.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP