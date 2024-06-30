Power minister: Highest ever demand of 16,089 MW met

Punjab power and public works department minister Harbhajan Singh ETO said the state on Saturday met its all-time high electricity demand of 16,089 megawatts (MW), surpassing the previous record of 15,933 MW on June 19. It demonstrates the state’s robust power infrastructure and efficient management, he said. Punjab power and public works department minister Harbhajan Singh ETO.

In a press release issued here, the minister stated the state has consistently witnessed high demand during the second half of June, ranging from 15,000 MW to 15,800 MW, significantly higher than the corresponding period last year. On June 26, the state had met its all-time highest ever power demand of 3,563 LUs in a single day, exceeding the previous record of 3,427 LUs set on September 9 last year.

The minister attributed this success to the proactive measures taken by the PSPCL, resulting in a 28% increase in power demand met in June compared to the same period last year (7,464 MUs till June 26 versus 5,853 MUs till June 26 last year).

Similarly, in May this year the PSPCL supplied 7,231 MUs, a 37% increase from 5,270 MUs in May 2023.