Power minister inaugurates 500 MVA inter-connecting transformer at Rajpura

Punjab power minister Harbhajan Singh ETO on Sunday inaugurated a 500 MVA inter-connecting transformer (ICT) at Rajpura thereby increasing the load-catering capacity of the state in the upcoming paddy season. The additional 500 MVA ICT has been installed at a cost of ₹31 crore and it has taken one year to complete the erection of the inter-connecting transformer and its allied 400 kV and 220 kV Bays, the minister said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ATC/TTC limit with the installation of this ICT will increase from the present 7,700/8,200 MW to 8,200/8,700 MW, the minister added.

Prominent amongst those present during the inauguration included CMD PSCPL Baldev Singh Sran, and director (technical) PSTCL Yogesh Tandon.