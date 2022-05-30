Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Power minister inaugurates 500 MVA inter-connecting transformer at Rajpura

Punjab power minister Harbhajan Singh ETO inaugurated a 500 MVA inter-connecting transformer at Rajpura thereby increasing the load-catering capacity of the state in the upcoming paddy season
The additional 500 MVA ICT has been installed at a cost of 31 crore and it has taken one year to complete the erection of the inter-connecting transformer (ICT) and its allied 400 kV and 220 kV Bays, Punjab power minister Harbhajan Singh ETO said while inaugurating the ICT at Rajpura.
Published on May 30, 2022 01:37 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Rajpura

Punjab power minister Harbhajan Singh ETO on Sunday inaugurated a 500 MVA inter-connecting transformer (ICT) at Rajpura thereby increasing the load-catering capacity of the state in the upcoming paddy season. The additional 500 MVA ICT has been installed at a cost of 31 crore and it has taken one year to complete the erection of the inter-connecting transformer and its allied 400 kV and 220 kV Bays, the minister said.

The ATC/TTC limit with the installation of this ICT will increase from the present 7,700/8,200 MW to 8,200/8,700 MW, the minister added.

Prominent amongst those present during the inauguration included CMD PSCPL Baldev Singh Sran, and director (technical) PSTCL Yogesh Tandon.

