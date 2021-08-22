Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cities / Chandigarh News
chandigarh news

Power officials, cops held hostage in Hisar village

A six-member team of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) officials and two cops were held hostage in Hisar’s Sisar village on Saturday during a raid to check power theft
By HT Correspondent, Rohtak
PUBLISHED ON AUG 22, 2021 01:36 AM IST
The officials had gone to check power theft in the village. (Representational image)

A six-member team of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) officials and two cops were held hostage in Hisar’s Sisar village on Saturday during a raid to check power theft. Those held hostage included a junior engineer. The officials and cops were released only after Hansi sub-divisional magistrate intervened in the matter.

The villagers alleged the team members misbehaved with some women while visiting their houses in the early hours. Vikash Sisar, a villager, said the team couldn’t produce any document authorising them to carry out the raid. “Some team members misbehaved with women. It has become a routine for the electricity officials to harass villagers,” he said.

