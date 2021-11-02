Power tariff cut a political stunt: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Punjab unit on Monday said the Charanjit Singh Channi-led Congress government’s move to slash power tariffs was a mere political stunt.

“Punjabis will never forget the insensitivity of the Congress government in the last four-and-a-half years. Now to cover its sins, the state government is making desperate attempts,” said party state general secretary Subhash Sharma.

He said the state government’s appeasement strategy by announcing hike in dearness allowance (DA) was ironic as the employees were still paid on the basis of the 6th pay commission recommendations.

The employees in Punjab have suffered a lot in the last over four years even as the Narendra Modi government at the Centre has implemented the 7th pay commission, he said.

Govt befooling people: SAD

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday accused chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi of defrauding the people of Punjab by rolling back the 35% hike in power tariff, which had been earlier affected by the Congress government.

The SAD said the government would still be taking ₹3,791 crore more from power consumers by reducing power tariff by ₹3 per unit, instead of implementing the 800 units per bill cycle free power commitment of the SAD-BSP alliance.

Addressing a press conference here, SAD spokesman Daljit Singh Cheema said that state Congress unit president Navjot Sidhu has exposed the Congress government by telling that it only wants to fool people during the last two months in office asking the government to specify from where it would come up with the money to honour its promise.