Power theft: 34 violations detected in Ludhiana, ₹19.8 lakh fine imposed
Continuing the clampdown on power thefts, six teams of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited’s (PSPCL) enforcement wing on Thursday detected a total of 34 violations in Sirhind Division and imposed fine to the tune of ₹19.81 lakh.
According to officials, the teams checked 89 connections and detected violations including 15 power thefts, and nine cases of unauthorised use of electricity/unauthorised extension.
The teams nabbed seven domestic consumers for using more electricity than the sanctioned load. Moreover, eight religious places were also found flouting norms, officials said.
“The connected load of all these violators was much more than what was sanctioned. They were asked to pay the fine and the operation teams will recommend FIRs against them if they fail to pay the penalty or are found violating norms again”, said Punner Deep Singh Brar, superintendent engineer, enforcement wing, Ludhiana.
The inspections commenced on April 4 throughout the state under the zero-tolerance drive started by PSPCL, following the directions of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and Punjab power minister Harbhajan Singh.
“It is very important to stop power theft to provide uninterrupted electricity supply to consumers,” Brar said. He added that the drive will be intensified in the coming days.
