Powercom official in Panipat held for taking bribe

A team of the anti-corruption bureau of Haryana has arrested a commercial assistant of Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitaran Nigam (UHBVN) for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹1 lakh. Officials from the bureau said the accused has been identified as Satbir Singh, posted at Bapoli, Panipat. ACB inspector Sumit Kumar said the bureau had got a complaint from the owner of a private factory who alleged that the accused was demanding a bribe to settle the pending electricity bill of ₹5.5 lakh.

A team of the anti-corruption bureau of Haryana has arrested a commercial assistant of Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitaran Nigam (UHBVN) for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹ 1 lakh. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Acting on his complaint, a team conducted a raid and caught the accused red-handed with the bribe money.

The accused has been booked under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON