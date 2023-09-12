Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Powercom official in Panipat held for taking bribe

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Sep 12, 2023 01:02 AM IST

Officials from the bureau said the accused has been identified as Satbir Singh, posted at Bapoli, Panipat.

A team of the anti-corruption bureau of Haryana has arrested a commercial assistant of Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitaran Nigam (UHBVN) for allegedly accepting a bribe of 1 lakh. Officials from the bureau said the accused has been identified as Satbir Singh, posted at Bapoli, Panipat. ACB inspector Sumit Kumar said the bureau had got a complaint from the owner of a private factory who alleged that the accused was demanding a bribe to settle the pending electricity bill of 5.5 lakh.

Acting on his complaint, a team conducted a raid and caught the accused red-handed with the bribe money.

The accused has been booked under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

bribe
