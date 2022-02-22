Powerless in Chandigarh as electricity dept staff on three-day strike

The Union Territory (UT) of Chandigarh, which is also the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, has been powerless since midnight as electricity department employees went on a three-day strike against privatisation, while the UT administration remained a mute spectator.

Residents of the country’s first planned city were left high and dry due to the power disruption with water supply hit, chaos on roads with traffic lights on the blink, functioning of hospitals and dispensaries paralysed and online classes affected. Besides domestic and institutional consumers, work in commercial and industrial areas of the city also came to a standstill across various sectors.

Jagdish Singh Sarpal, the president of the Sector 33-A Residents Welfare Association (RWA), said, “There is no electricity in our sector since Monday night. Though residents support the powermen’s cause, the UT administration has let down people.”

Administration’s assurances fall flat

The assurances of the administration that necessary arrangements have been made to maintain uninterrupted electricity supply fell flat as people struggled to cope with the disruption.

UT engineering secretary Vijay Namdeorao Zade didn’t respond to calls and messages on how the administration plans to mitigate citizens’ problems in the aftermath of the strike.

Up in arms against privatisation of Chandigarh’s electricity department, the UT Powermen Union gave a call for a three-day strike from Tuesday with a threat to extend the strike for an indefinite period in case the transition was not stopped.

The agitating employees fear the department’s privatisation will lead to a change in service conditions along with higher power tariffs for city residents. National and state-level employee unions, political parties and resident associations have come out in support of the electricity department employees.

The strike call was given two months ago but the administration failed to resolve the issue. It couldn’t make arrangements to reduce the impact of the strike either.

The UT is likely to hand over the power utility to private hands by March-end.

Complaints go unanswered

Even though administration had posted staff from the electrical wing of the engineering department but residents’ complaints didn’t elicit any response in most cases. Complaints of power cuts started pouring in from the residents even before the strike officially began at midnight.

According to residents of Sector 45-C, the power supply was switched off around 11pm on Monday. Shishu Paul, a resident of the sector, said: “This power cut is only to harass the people of the city.” Supreiya Goel of Sector 28-D said that the power cut in her sector had started at 4am.

MS Rawat of Sector 40-C said: “Nobody is taking calls at the control room numbers listed by the UT administration.”

Residents of Manimajra also remained without power since Monday night.

Sector 46-A RWA president Rajinder Garg said: “The UT electricity department is deliberately harassing people for no fault of theirs.”

Industry losses ₹60 crore

Industrial Area Phases 1 and 2 are facing a power shutdown since Monday night. Naveen Manglani, the president of the Chamber of Chandigarh Industries, said, “It is totally the administration’s failure. Officers are expressing helplessness in restoring power in the affected areas. We hope they find some solution at the earliest.”

To compensate the industry for production losses due to the strike, the electricity department must waive a month’s dues, industrialists said. “There is no alternative arrangement or back-up for power as earlier claimed by the electricity department. The industry is seeing a production loss of ₹60 crore to ₹70 crore a day in Industrial Area alone,” said Manglani.

Employees union general secretary Gopal Dutt Joshi said, “We have withdrawn from work and are either at home or at the dharna in Sector 17. If there is disruption in power supply, it is up to the administration to resolve this issue. We have nothing to do with it.”

With inputs by Rajanbir Singh

