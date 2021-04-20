Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Powermen to go on one-day strike in Chandigarh
Powermen to go on one-day strike in Chandigarh

They are going on strike to oppose the Chandigarh administration’s decision to privatise the electricity department and over non-fulfilment of long-pending demands
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON APR 20, 2021 12:25 AM IST
A Chandigarh administration spokesperson said arrangements have been made to ensure uninterrupted power supply, but chances of disruption cannot be ruled out. (HT File Photo)

The UT Powermen Union has called for a strike on Tuesday to oppose the Chandigarh administration’s decision to privatise the electricity department and over non-fulfilment of long pending demands. Members of the union will hold a rally from 11.30am to 1.30pm in front of the electricity office in Sector 17.

“The strike is being held against the administration’s decision to privatise the properly running UT electricity department as well as the adamant attitude of the authorities towards other long pending demands including filling up vacant posts of promotion and direct quota, removal of the pay anomalies, offer of appointment to the next of kin of deceased employees and regularisation of all temporary workers,” said Gopal Datt Joshi, general secretary of the union.

A spokesperson of the Chandigarh administration said the principle of “No work, no pay” will be strictly enforced. “The employees are advised to attend duty. Defaulting employees will also be liable for other disciplinary action,” the spokesperson said.

“Necessary arrangements to maintain the continuity of power supply have been made. But, chances of disruptions due to any untoward incident, cannot be ruled out,” the spokesperson added.

In case of power disruption, residents can contact the control room in Sector 17 on 0172-2703242; control room in Sector 9 on 0172-2740475, 9779152283; and citizen facilitation centre on 0172- 4639999.

