PPCB acts against open burning of waste in Mohali

Taking cognisance of complaints on social media, the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) on Wednesday took action on open burning of waste in Mohali. At the first site, the vehicles caught dumping the waste were found to be brought by the employees of Mohali MC. (HT Photo for representation)

Upon every complaint, the concerned team led by regional officer Navtesh Singla immediately visited the sites, doused the fire, impounded the vehicles caught dumping the waste, and sensitised the rag pickers on the ill effects of open burning of waste with the help of the police officials.

PPCB officials found municipal solid waste (MSW) dumped at the open grounds of Sector 74/117/Phase-8B and Sector 66A (Kambala village), as well as construction and horticulture waste dumped in an open ground of Sector 65/Phase-11.

At the first site, the vehicles caught dumping the waste were found to be brought by the employees of Mohali municipal corporation (MC). The MC was instructed to avoid any illegal dumping of waste at any area of the city and action under the appropriate rules have been initiated against the MC authorities and the Panchayat officer.

It is pertinent to mention that despite repeated efforts by the Mohali MC to manage waste, the city is grappling with a severe garbage crisis with daily collection and disposal coming to a standstill. The problem has intensified after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) ordered the closure of the existing dumping ground Phase 8, leaving the civic body with no formal site to dump and process nearly 160–170 metric tonnes of daily waste generated by the city and surrounding areas.