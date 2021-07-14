Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PPCB submits records to VB in graft complaint against official after 3 reminders
chandigarh news

PPCB submits records to VB in graft complaint against official after 3 reminders

The bureau was seeking details of environmental clearances and approvals given to different firms in Punjab for one year since May 2020
By Navrajdeep Singh, Patiala
PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 01:25 AM IST
A senior environment engineer was accused of receiving 15 lakh bribe for clearing operations of common effluent treatment plants.

The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) has submitted records to the Punjab vigilance bureau in connection with a corruption complaint against one of senior board officials after it was reminded thrice by the agency.

The bureau was seeking official records of the numbers of environmental clearances and approvals given to different firms across the state from May 2020 to the same month this year.

The VB is investigating a complaint against the board official over alleged faulty clearances given to industrial units, besides pending approval applications with the board. The agency had sought details of the units and time frame in which the approvals were given. Besides, the board was asked to hand over details of the officials who gave certain approvals.

Information on the number of applications submitted with the board in the past one year was also sought.

“The records are required to carry out a timely investigation,” said VB deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Satpal Singh in the communique.

“The reminders were sent on June 17 and 22. Later, another communique was sent on June 28 and the board was asked to submit the details by July 11,” said a VB official.

PPCB chairman Satwinder Singh Marwaha said the bureau was seeking some official records. “We have handed over the same on time,” he said.

Last week, principal secretary (science, technology, and environment) Anurag Verma had shifted a senior PPCB environment engineer for alleged corruption after he was accused of receiving 15 lakh bribe from Ludhiana-based industrialists and s ordered an inquiry. The money was taken for clearing the operations of common effluent treatment plants (CETPs).

