Prank notice sends Chandigarh Lake Club members into a tizzy

Chandigarh Lake Club found itself in the spotlight on Tuesday after a notice asking its members to follow a bizarre set of rules while visiting the gym and restaurant was shared widely on social media.

The club management as well as the Chandigarh administration has claimed it to be a prank, which is being looked into.

It all started in the morning as club members visiting the gym found the notice pasted on the information board, asking them to religiously follow some rules to maintain decorum and warned of action against the defaulters.

Among other things, the notice talked about wearing a certain approved set of undergarments in the gym that would require a stamp from the authorities. A “smell test” for gym members was also proposed.

Another rule mentioned that gym members wearing shorts should have their “legs shaved” or else defaulters would be “depilated” (hair removed) at sight.

Another part of the notice read: “Please do not make loud noises while lifting weights.” If this was not enough, there was also a rule that banned the use of foul language except “only permitted bad words” inside the sports complex.

While the notice was brought down as soon as members enquired about the bizarre rules, the damage had been done. With its copies shared on social media, netizens had a field day.

Tehseen Poonawalla, a businessman and life coach, posed hilarious questions on Twitter: Can members wax instead of shave, who will check the brand of the underwear, what if the member abuses in another language?

Another social media user said: “I feel bad for someone who is conducting the smell test.”

The club management denied having issued the notice. General manager Naib Singh said: “Monday is a holiday at the club. The management did not put up such a notice. Someone did a mischievous act and put the members in discomfort. We will scan the CCTV footage to identify the culprit and take action.”

Singh said all members have been requested not to resort to any such activity in future, while adding that no complaint has been made to police and only internal probe is being conducted.

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh administration, under whose jurisdiction the club operates, clarified that the tweet being circulated in the media regarding the notice is “fake and holds no relevance”.

The club has over 1,000 members, and offers gymnasium facilities besides sports infrastructure for tennis, archery and swimming.