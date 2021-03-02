Prashant Kishor appointed political adviser to Punjab CM , gets cabinet rank
Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday appointed political strategist Prashant Kishor as his principal adviser with cabinet rank.
The election consultant’s appointment in the chief minister’s office (CMO) was announced by Singh himself on social media. “Happy to share that @PrashantKishor has joined me as my principal advisor. Look forward to working together for the betterment of people of Punjab!” he tweeted.
The announcement came after months of speculation that first began in early 2020 when the chief minister had indicated to some party leaders and MLAs his intention to engage Kishor for the assembly elections. The state unit has already announced that Singh will lead the party in the polls next year.
The political strategist, who has been appointed in the rank and status of a cabinet minister in Punjab, will be paid a token honorarium of ₹1 per month. However, he will be entitled to a fully-furnished government residence and camp office, executive class travel, official vehicle, medical facilities and secretarial staff as admissible to a cabinet minister, according to an official order released by the state government.
The chief minister’s principal adviser has also been allowed an expenditure of up to ₹5,000 per month on hospitality. His term will be co-terminus with the tenure of the present chief minister, the order issued by principal secretary, general administration, Vivek Pratap Singh, read. Kishor will advise the chief minister on draft development policies and strategies with an eye on the state polls.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prashant Kishor appointed political adviser to Punjab CM , gets cabinet rank
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SAD workers marching to gherao Punjab Vidhan Sabha face water cannons
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Illegal distillery busted in Ajnala, 3 women among 8 held with 110 tonne lahan, 1,780 litre liquor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid vaccination for senior citizens starts on tardy note across J&K
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prashant Kishor returns as Capt’s principal adviser with cabinet rank
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alignment on cards to bump up speed on Kalka-Shimla track
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid infections in Himachal see 168% increase in a week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
British-era water supply structures crumbling in Ambala Cantt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ahead of MC polls in Himachal, BJP attempts to mend fences with Dhumal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh: February gone by was hottest in 7 years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hope for safe future drives people to vaccination centres in Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PU, college teachers to boycott exams, evaluation on March 4
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Water tariff hike: Chandigarh MC to rationalise rates
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Third vaccination round: 556 jabbed in Chandigarh on Day 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Surge in Covid cases in Haryana continues even as positivity rate dips
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox