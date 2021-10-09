Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pratibha Singh files nomination from Mandi
chandigarh news

Pratibha Singh files nomination from Mandi

The nomination was followed by a public rally at Mandi town’s famous Seri Manch which was attended by Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore
Pratibha Singh, Congress candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat, during a rally in Mandi on Friday. (BIRBAL SHARMA/HT)
Published on Oct 09, 2021 03:58 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Shimla

Former chief minister Virbhadra Singh’s wife and Congress nominee from Mandi parliamentary constituency Pratibha Singh filed her nomination papers on Friday amid rousing reception by supporters.

Singh was accompanied by senior leader and former minister Kaul Singh Thakur.

The nomination was followed by a public rally at Mandi town’s famous Seri Manch which was attended by Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore, leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri, Asha Kumari, and Shimla (Rural) MLA and Pratibha’s son Vikramaditya Singh.

Two-time MP from Mandi, Pratibha Singh is pitted against Kargil war veteran Khushal Thakur from BJP. The Mandi by-election was necessitated after the death of incumbent MP Ram Swaroop Sharma in April this year.

Addressing a public meeting, Pratibha Singh urged the people of Mandi to vote for Congress. Talking about the BJP nominee, Pratibha said he had done an excellent job in the army, however, this was not an army ground but a political battlefield where the people decided the fate of a candidate.

RELATED STORIES

Speaking on the occasion, Vikramaditya Singh said the by-election was a semifinal to the 2022 assembly elections. He raised the issue of rising prices of edible oils and slammed the BJP governments at the Centre and the state for people’s sufferings.

He said Mandi has lagged behind in development under the current BJP regime and that Congress will fight the elections on the issues of inflation and unemployment.

