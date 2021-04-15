Prayers held in mosques on first day of Ramadan with precautions in place in J&K

People thronged mosques, shrines and markets in the Valley on Wednesday, the first day of the holy month of Ramadan.

Though, the Valley has been witnessing a huge surge in novel infections since March but religious and tourist places have been allowed to remain open with adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs). Last year, the month was observed amid a strict Covid lockdown.

This year too, a night curfew has been observed in urban areas of eight districts. However, lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha directed deputy commissioners and superintendents of police to facilitate observance of prayers and other religious functions during Ramadan amid night curfew.

Mosques and shrines reverberated with special Ramadan (tarawih) prayers in the Valley on Tuesday evening after the new moon was sighted. At places people maintained social distancing.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, based on the appearance of the moon, which Muslims follow across the world for their Islamic rituals.

A crowd was seen in markers where shops were burgeoning with essential items and foods consumed during the holy month. “A significant rush was observed Srinagar markets. People purchased dates, dry fruits, fresh fruits and essential items,” said Aijaz Ahmad, a Srinagar resident.

Regular prayers were also held at the two biggest religious places of Kashmir — Dargah Hazratbal on the banks of Dal Lake and Jamia Masjid at Nawhatta in the old city. Both these places were closed last year in the peak of Covid.

“All five prayers as well as ‘tarawih’ prayers are taking place at the Jamia Masjid. The turn out was good but all SOPs were observed,” said a representative of Jamia Masjid management.

“We are following all the guidelines of the World Health Organisation as well as local authorities. People wear masks and since the mosque is huge social distancing is not a problem,” he said.

At Dargah Hazratbal, people from the Hazratbal locality and adjoining areas joined the regular as well as ‘tarawih’ prayers.

“Last year, we could not offer prayers at the dargah but this year we are offering ‘tarawih’. People do wear masks and there is also social distancing. The mosque administration also makes regular announcements urging people to take precautions,” said a local, Faheem Mir.

At some places where iftar arrangements used to be the norm. However, in the wake of the pandemic the gatherings were not organised.

“Iftar arrangements were not made in the wake of Covid. Although volunteers make sure that social distancing is observed in the mosque, Iftar arrangements could have caused indiscipline,” said Fayaz Punjabi of Masjid Bilal at Lal Chowk.

The Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board, which controls more than 100 shrines and mosques, has been directed to impose a fine against those violating the Covid SOPs in mosques.

The government has also instructed the board to ensure the availability of masks for those coming to mosques for prayers and to deploy medical officers for implementation of Covid protocols.

“ Mosques and shrines are being opened with all the precautions. SoPs, including social distancing and masks, are being followed. People are aware of all issues and there is no indiscipline,” said Mufti Fariduddin, Waqf chief executive officer. Some people also avoid going to mosques particularly in small neighbourhoods where social distancing is difficult owing to the small size of mosques.

“I think it is better to offer prayers at home amid the pandemic,” said Majid Ahmad, a resident of the Old City.

Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday recorded 1,086 infections and five deaths, taking the UTs case tally to 1,41,736 and death toll to 2042, health officials said.