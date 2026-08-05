Pregnant women, newborns evacuated after blaze at Jalandhar hospital ward

Jalandhar

A fire broke out in the gynaecology ward of the mother and child department at the Jalandhar Civil Hospital on Tuesday morning (HT)

A tragedy was averted at the Jalandhar Civil Hospital early Tuesday morning after a fire broke out in the gynaecology ward of the mother and child department.

A coordinated rescue effort by duty doctors, paramedics and attendants ensured the safe evacuation of as many as 60 patients, including pregnant women and newborns.

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According to medical superintendent Dr Namita Ghai, the blaze erupted around 5:30am in the antenatal room, which functions as a labour room. At the time of the incident, four pregnant women inside the room had to be immediately moved to other wards. A preliminary investigation revealed that the fire and subsequent heavy smoke were triggered by a short-circuit caused by the overheating of two air conditioners.

As thick smoke quickly filled the department, panic gripped the patients and their attendants. Hospital staff immediately initiated an emergency evacuation protocol, using on-site fire extinguishers to battle the flames while alerting the fire brigade. Attendants on the scene assisted the medical teams in moving vulnerable patients, including mothers and neonates, out of both the gynaecology and paediatric wards as a preventive measure.

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{{^usCountry}} Fire brigade teams managed to control the blaze. The electrical wing of the hospital has launched an inspection of the facility’s wiring and appliances to prevent similar hazards in the future. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fire brigade teams managed to control the blaze. The electrical wing of the hospital has launched an inspection of the facility’s wiring and appliances to prevent similar hazards in the future. {{/usCountry}}

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