Preneet again faces farmers’ ire during poll campaign

ByHT Correspondent, Patiala
Apr 15, 2024 05:58 AM IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha candidate from Patiala and wife of former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, Preneet Kaur, again faced farmer’s ire during her campaign in Samana town on Sunday.

Members of farmers organisation block the Patiala-Samana Road near the venue where Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Patiala Parliament seat, Preneet Kaur was to attend the party's booth summit, in Patiala on Sunday. (ANI)
At Samana town in Patiala, hundreds of farmers staged a massive protest against Preneet Kaur, who reached there to participate in a party’s booth summit.

Farmers even clashed with Punjab Police personnel who were trying to stop the farmers from going near her. Police had taken some of the protesting farmers into preventive custody. The police, however, had to release the detained farmers on the spot when they gheraoed the police bus carrying the detained farmers.

The farmers didn’t budge and staged a sit-in on the Patiala-Samana road raising slogans against Kaur. However, no untoward incident happened there as the police had cordoned off the area.

In her reaction to the backlash from the farmers, Kaur said, “If they (farmers) have a right to protest, I have the right to campaign for elections. Let people decide and give their verdict through votes.”

This is the second time over the past few days that Kaur faced the farmers’ ire. Last Sunday too, she had faced a similar protest in Patran.

Kulveer Singh Toderpur, member, Samyukta Kisan Morcha, said it was the BJP government at the Centre and in Haryana that had been using police force against the peacefully protesting farmers at Punjab and Haryana borders.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Preneet again faces farmers’ ire during poll campaign
