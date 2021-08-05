Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Preneet urges Jaishankar to probe, check contract marriage frauds

Member of Parliament from Patiala, Preneet Kaur, has written to foreign affairs minister Jaishankar, raising the issue of spurt in contract marriage frauds occurring in the lure for Canadian permanent residency
By HT Correspondent, Patiala
PUBLISHED ON AUG 05, 2021 01:10 AM IST
PAtiala MP Preneet Kaur urged the Union minister to get probed the fraud marriage cases. (AFP/representational)

Member of Parliament from Patiala, Preneet Kaur, has written to foreign affairs minister Jaishankar, raising the issue of spurt in contract marriage frauds occurring in the lure for Canadian permanent residency. She urged the Union minister to work closely with the Canadian high commissioner and the Canadian government to check the trend.

In her letter to the Union minister, she sought setting up a commission to assess the scale of the fraud marriage crisis in India and analyse the number of cases and volume of fraud.

The Patiala MP also urged the ministry to develop a method to investigate such cases and recommended a mechanism to deport people defrauding innocent citizens. She underlined her concern towards the imploding crisis, especially in the wake of prevailing economic condition which is forcing people to relocate to foreign lands to seek education or employment or to be with their families.

“Allure of attaining a permanent residence in Canada has facilitated a few greedy people to take advantage of innocent Indian citizens and rob them of large amounts of money through contract marriages and marriage fraud,” the MP wrote.

