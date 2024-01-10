President Murmu confers Arjuna Award upon Kishtwar’s Sheetal, Sirmaur’s Ritu

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday conferred Arjuna Award upon para archer Sheetal devi. hailing from Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, and national kabaddi player Ritu Negi, born in Himachal’s Sirmaur. President Droupadi Murmu presents Arjuna Award to para-archer Sheetal Devi during the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2023 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI)

Devi, 17, got the award for “extra-ordinary accomplishments in the field of para-archery.”

“Devi won three gold medals and one silver medal at the 4th Para Asian Games held in Hangzhou, China in 2023, a silver medal in the World Para Archery Championship held in Pilsen, Czech Republic in 2023,” said an official.

Negi was the captain of the Indian kabaadi team that won a gold medal at the 2022 Asian Games, held in 2023.

Kishtwar deputy magistrate Devansh Yadav said, “ the district administration celebrated the momentous occasion with Sheetal’s parents at their home.”

Yadav added that an ultra-modern archery facility will also be set up near Devi’s village.

Back home in Kishtwar’s Loi Dhar village, Sheetal’s father Maan Singh, a farmer, and her mother Shakti Devi, a housewife, were overwhelmed.

“Sheetal is our pride. She has changed the fortunes of this village. We are extremely thankful to all those, who gave her wings to chase her dreams,” said Maan Singh.

With inputs from HTC Chandigarh