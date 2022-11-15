President Murmu to attend Gita Mahotsav on Nov 29

: Extending invitation to the people of Haryana and the devotees from within and outside India to the annual International Gita Mahotsav-2022, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said President Droupadi Murmu will visit Kurukshetra on November 29 to attend the programmes.

Addressing a press conference here, the chief minister said President Murmu will formally inaugurate the main programmes of the Gita Mahotsav at brahma sarovar on November 29 even as the celebrations will start from November 19. During her visit, the President will also inaugurate the three-day International Gita Seminar at Kurukshetra University.

“In this seminar, renowned international and national scholars of Srimad Bhagavad Gita and researchers from across the country and abroad will present their research papers on ‘world peace and harmony’. This seminar will spread the importance of the message of the Gita across the world,” said Khattar, inviting the people to Kurukshetra to participate in this festival.

Nepal will be the partner country this year, while Madhya Pradesh will be the partner state.

The global Gita shlokas recitation will be done by 18,000 students in Kurukshetra on Gita Jayanti Day on December 4. On this occasion, 75,000 students from all over the state and Gita lovers and devotees from India and abroad will join through online medium.

He said that like every year, saras and craft mela will be held from November 19 to December 6. The sculptors from all over the country have made 21 special stone sculptures based on the theme of Mahabharata and Gita. Another highlight of the festival this year is “Ram katha” by Murari Bapu at brahma sarovar.

Khattar said devotees will once again get an opportunity to see the confluence of nationally renowned artists and craftsmen during this holy festival being organised at the banks of brahma sarovar in Kurukshetra.

He said museum is also being built in Kurukshetra where episodes related to Mahabharata will be shown virtually with the help of latest technology.

Haryana pavilion showcasing folk dance, crafts, small-scale industries, food of the state will also be set up at the festival site.

On November 18, Gita marathon will be organised in Kurukshetra, while an online Gita Quiz competition related to IGM has already begin on November 1 and will continue till November 18. So far, more than 50,000 people have registered for this competition.

The chief minister said that ambassadors of various countries including Azerbaijan, Ethiopia, Vietnam etc are likely to attend the IGM-2022.