President to make maiden visit to Chandigarh on October 8

President Droupadi Murmu will be in Chandigarh on October 8 to attend an Indian Air Force (IAF) show at Sukhna Lake.

On her maiden visit to the city, the President is also expected to inaugurate the new secretariat building in Sector 9, which is adjacent to the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) building.

The hour-long air show will be organised to mark IAF Day. It will feature advanced fighter jets, transport aircraft, helicopters and the Surya Kiran aerobatics team.