Press Club SAS Nagar gets land for club building in Sector 57

After a wait of nearly a decade, Punjab health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu has allotted land for construction of the building of Press Club SAS Nagar.

The land has been allotted near Bal Gopal Gaushala in Sector 57. The building will be constructed for all working journalists of Mohali.

On Wednesday, mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu laid the foundation stone of the club in the presence of senior reporter Kewal Singh Rana, club president Hillary Victor and general secretary Pardeep Singh Happy, among several senior journalists of the district.

During the ceremony, the mayor said a delegation of the club had recently met the health minister regarding the land, following which it had been allotted.

Victor expressed gratitude towards the minister and the mayor for accepting the long-pending demand of the district’s journalists, who could now work from one place for the welfare of society.

Deputy mayor Kuljeet Singh Bedi, councillor Gursahib Singh, industrialist Sanjeev Garg and Congress leader Gurnam Singh were also present.