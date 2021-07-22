Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Press Club SAS Nagar gets land for club building in Sector 57

Mohali mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu said a delegation of the club had recently met the health minister regarding the land, following which it had been allotted
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON JUL 22, 2021 12:42 AM IST
Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu performing the groundbreaking ceremony for the building in Mohali on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

After a wait of nearly a decade, Punjab health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu has allotted land for construction of the building of Press Club SAS Nagar.

The land has been allotted near Bal Gopal Gaushala in Sector 57. The building will be constructed for all working journalists of Mohali.

On Wednesday, mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu laid the foundation stone of the club in the presence of senior reporter Kewal Singh Rana, club president Hillary Victor and general secretary Pardeep Singh Happy, among several senior journalists of the district.

During the ceremony, the mayor said a delegation of the club had recently met the health minister regarding the land, following which it had been allotted.

Victor expressed gratitude towards the minister and the mayor for accepting the long-pending demand of the district’s journalists, who could now work from one place for the welfare of society.

Deputy mayor Kuljeet Singh Bedi, councillor Gursahib Singh, industrialist Sanjeev Garg and Congress leader Gurnam Singh were also present.

