Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Previous SAD-BJP govt didn’t hold proper probe into sacrilege: Sidhu
chandigarh news

Previous SAD-BJP govt didn’t hold proper probe into sacrilege: Sidhu

The MLA’s tweets spare Cong govt amid efforts by party leadership to resolve the rift in the state unit
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 02:02 AM IST
Congress MLA and former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Congress MLA and former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday raised the issue of the 2015 sacrilege incidents, targeting the previous Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party (SAD-BJP) government for not holding a proper probe into the matter.

Sidhu, who has been particularly critical of his own party’s government and chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh for handling of the sacrilege and the police firing cases, kept the focus on the Badals. The tweets spared the Congress government amid efforts by the party leadership to resolve the rift in the state unit.

In a series of tweets, the Amritsar (East) legislator posted, “Pertinent questions of People of Punjab on Beadbi isues to Badals: 1. Why no proper inquiry by Badal Govt into theft of “Bir of Guru Granth Sahib Ji” at Village Burj Jawahar Singh Wala on June 1, 2015, which led ot Sacrilege, followed by protests and firing in October 2015?” (sic).

He also asked about the action taken against officers who falsely implicated two brothers for sacrilege and why no action was taken by then Badal govt in the sacrilege cases before the 2017 elections, despite the Justice (retd) Zora Singh Commission inquiry report and SIT led by Ranbir Singh Khatra pointing needle of suspicion to Dera Sacha Sauda followers.

“Have asked every relevant question on Beadbi issue to everyone who should be held accountable over the past few months and in the last 6 years…What is the point in repeating but questions must be asked to the real Culprits, the Badals! (sic),” he tweeted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

This doggo has had enough of its human’s WFH and isn’t afraid to say so. Watch

Italian fans dress up as Mario and pizza to attend Euro 2020 final. Watch

This hilarious yet frightening scarecrow is leaving people amused. Watch

Apollo the rhino shows flock of guinea fowl how to relax. Watch video
TRENDING TOPICS
IBPS clerk 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Jagannath Rath Yatra
Petrol Price
Monsoon
Euro 2020 Final
NTA JEE Main 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP