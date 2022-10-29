PRI polls: Zila parishad, panchayat samiti results on Nov 27

: The counting of the votes of all 22 zila parishad and 143 panchayat samitis will be held on November 27, Haryana State Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh said on Friday, while announcing the election schedule for the third phase of the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs).

In the third and the final phase, the polling will be held in remaining Faridabad, Palwal, Fatehabad, and Hisar districts on November 22 to elect members of zila parishad and panchayat samitis.

The polling to elect sarpanches and panches of gram panchayats will be held on November 25 in the last phase.

Singh said the results of panches and sarpaches will be declared immediately after completion of poll in every phase.

In the third phase, the nomination papers will be filed from November 5 to November 11 and the scrutiny of nomination papers will be on November 12, while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is November 14.

Haryana has 22 zila parishads, comprising 411 members. The members will in turn elect the 22 zila parishad chiefs. The state has 143 panchayat samitis, comprising 3,081 members, who will further elect their respective president.

In the first phase, the zila parishad and panchayat samiti elections will be held on October 30 and panchayat poll on November 2.

In the second phase, the polling will be held on November 9 for zila parishad and panchayat samiti members, while polling for sarpanch and panch will be held on November 12.

The counting of votes (zila parishad and panchayat samitis) on November 27 will be held at the place specified by the concerned deputy commissioners.

Elected unanimously

State election commissioner Dhanpat Singh said at least 133 sarpanch and 17,158 panch have been unanimously elected in the nine districts going to the polls in the first phase. Among the unanimously elected panch are 8,708 men and 8,450 women.

Singh said that out of the 133 sarpanches, 74 were male and 59 female.

He said 56 candidates (25 men and 31 women) have also been unanimously elected for the panchayat samiti.

The first phase election will be held in nine districts where 34,371 candidates (19,175 are males and 15,196 females) are in the fray for the post of panch, sarpanch and member of panchayat samiti and zilla parishad.