Primary accused in protester’s rape case sent to 3-day police remand

The incident took place when the 25-year-old woman was travelling in a train from West Bengal to reach the Tikri border to participate in the farm stir on April 28.
By HT Correspondent, Rohtak
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 12:57 AM IST
A reward of 25,000 each had been announced for the arrest of Anil Malik of New Delhi, and his associates Anup Chinaut of Hisar and Ankush Sangwan of Charkhi Dadri. (HT File)

A day after arrest, the primary accused in the protester’s rape case was produced before a court in Bahadurgarh and sent to three-day police remand.

The incident took place when the 25-year-old woman was travelling in a train from West Bengal to reach the Tikri border to participate in the farm stir on April 28. The victim had later succumbed to Covid at a private hospital in Jhajjar’s Bahadurgarh on April 30.

A reward of 25,000 each had been announced for the arrest of Anil Malik of New Delhi, and his associates Anup Chinaut of Hisar and Ankush Sangwan of Charkhi Dadri.

Bahadurgarh DSP Pawan Sharma, who is heading the Special Investigation Team (SIT), said, “Anil was produced before the court on Thursday and sent to three-day remand. We will interrogate him about the entire incident. After interrogating 22 people, we learnt that Anil had raped the woman and Anup had supported him.”

“The third accused, Ankush, did not appear before the SIT for interrogation and his interim bail plea has been rejected by the court. One Yogita Suhag had told the SIT that she had made a video of the victim, in which the latter had alleged that Anil had misbehaved with her when they were coming to Tikri,” the DSP said.

