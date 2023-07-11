PM Modi takes stock of flood situation in Himachal Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephone conversation on Tuesday with chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to discuss the extensive damages inflicted by heavy rains and floods in Himachal Pradesh. Expressing concern, the PM sought updates on the scale of destruction caused and pledged unwavering support from the Central government to help the state overcome this natural calamity.

A bridge near Panchvaktra Temple gets damaged due to the rise in the water level of Beas river triggered by heavy rainfall in Mandi on Tuesday. (ANI)

During the conversation, chief minister Sukhu provided a comprehensive assessment of the situation, highlighting severe impact of incessant rainfall, floods, and landslides. He conveyed the magnitude of the devastation, with significant damage to infrastructure such as roads, water supply, and electricity. This catastrophe has led to a loss of 17 lives and destruction of properties amounting to thousands of crore.

Drawing attention to the havoc wreaked on Himachal Pradesh, Sukhu underscored the state government’s active efforts in assisting those affected by the floods. He emphasised that essential supplies were being provided to stranded individuals and plans were underway to airlift them once weather conditions improve. Furthermore, he expressed sincere gratitude to the PM for deploying the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to aid in the ongoing rescue operations.

Recognising the need for substantial assistance in Himachal Pradesh’s recovery from this calamity, CM Sukhu earnestly appealed to the PM for a special economic package from the Union government. Responding empathetically to the CM’s concerns, PM Modi reassured him of the unwavering support of the Union government. The Prime Minister pledged to provide all possible assistance to help the state overcome this crisis and restore normalcy.

Furthermore, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda contacted CM Sukhu to obtain a comprehensive assessment of the damages and to inquire about the ongoing relief and rescue operations in the state.

During the conversation, Sukhu emphasised the imperative of declaring this situation a national calamity, considering the extensive recovery process that lies ahead. Such a declaration would facilitate the mobilisation of resources and expedite aid to the affected areas.

Meanwhile, education minister Rohit Thakur emphasised the importance of continuous monitoring and assessment of the situation at the SEOC. This entails gathering information about ongoing events, understanding their impacts, and identifying the needs of affected areas and populations. He visited the emergency centre on Tuesday. In addition, the minister directed the concerned authorities, including the District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs) and the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HP-SDMA), to provide proper assistance and support to the relatives of stranded individuals across various parts of the state.